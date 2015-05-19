Here are Bank of America's 12 big calls for the rest of 2015

Bank of America Merril Lynch is bullish on US growth in 2015.

From a note on Monday, here are the bank’s 12 big calls for the rest of the year (all language sic):

Higher growth, higher stocks, higher rates but no debilitating “bond shock.” Bullish US$, bullish volatility, bullish stocks, bearish rates, opportunistic in EM & commodities. Fed will hike 0.25% in September. Ethan Harris predicts >3% SAAR US GDP growth in the second half. Gilles Moec sees 1.6% Euro-area GDP growth this year. Priya Misra predicts 2.35% for the 10-year US Treasury yield year-end. Ralf Preusser forecasts 0.75% for the 10-year German bund yield year-end. David Woo expects a stronger US dollar and targets parity versus the Euro. Hans Mikkelsen predicts a flat total return for HG corporate bonds this year. Michael Contopoulos forecasts a 2015 total return of 2.6% for HY. Francisco Blanch predicts flat oil prices, Brent at $US61/bbl at year-end. Savita Subramanian targets 2200 for the S&P 500 index.

So there you have it.

