Here are Bank of America's 12 big calls for the rest of 2015

Akin Oyedele

Bank of America Merril Lynch is bullish on US growth in 2015.

From a note on Monday, here are the bank’s 12 big calls for the rest of the year (all language sic):

  1. Higher growth, higher stocks, higher rates but no debilitating “bond shock.”
  2. Bullish US$, bullish volatility, bullish stocks, bearish rates, opportunistic in EM & commodities.
  3. Fed will hike 0.25% in September.
  4. Ethan Harris predicts >3% SAAR US GDP growth in the second half.
  5. Gilles Moec sees 1.6% Euro-area GDP growth this year.
  6. Priya Misra predicts 2.35% for the 10-year US Treasury yield year-end.
  7. Ralf Preusser forecasts 0.75% for the 10-year German bund yield year-end.
  8. David Woo expects a stronger US dollar and targets parity versus the Euro.
  9. Hans Mikkelsen predicts a flat total return for HG corporate bonds this year.
  10. Michael Contopoulos forecasts a 2015 total return of 2.6% for HY.
  11. Francisco Blanch predicts flat oil prices, Brent at $US61/bbl at year-end.
  12. Savita Subramanian targets 2200 for the S&P 500 index.

So there you have it.

