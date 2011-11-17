Bank Of America Just Hired Malcolm Gladwell. Really.

Photo: Wikipedia

An interesting branding move here…Embattled Bank of America announced today it has hired writer for The New Yorker and author Malcolm Gladwell for its lecture series aimed at small businesses. [via RawStory]



“Gladwell is an award-winning journalist and author of four New York Times bestsellers, including “Outliers: The Story of Success,” “The Tipping Point: How Little Things Make a Big Difference,” and “Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking.” Borrowing from the concepts in “Outliers,” Gladwell examined the unique attributes that define high performance and extracted lessons that small business owners could adapt in their own endeavours,” Bank of America said in a statement.

The series is called “Bank of America Small Business Speaker Series: A Conversation with Malcolm Gladwell.”

