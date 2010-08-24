Bank Of America: Congress Risks A Double-Dip With Silly Game Of Fiscal Chicken

Ethan Harris, the bank’s chief North American economist, said early data for August suggest that “an already weak recovery is getting weaker” with a rising risk of a relapse into recession, yet the two parties seemed determined to outbid each other with austerity measures.



“Politicians are clamouring for quick action, not to stimulate a dangerously weak economy, but to bring down the budget deficit. We strongly support efforts to bring down the deficit, but only once the economy is on a healthy growth trajectory,” Mr Harris said.

