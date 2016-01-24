BANK OF AMERICA: The global economy is experiencing 'death by 1000 blows'

The start of 2016 has surprised everyone with the viciousness of the markets.

Oil collapsed below $30 a barrel then rallied.

Stocks in Asia triggered circuit-breakers in the first week and then whipped back.

In these conditions it’s tough to make a call on global growth but the economics analysts at Bank of America have had a go.

And they don’t like what they see.

Here’s the core quote from a note from Bank of America’s economics team led by Ethan S. Harris, titled “Death by a thousand blows:”

With continued weak data and confidence shocks from capital markets, we are lowering our 2016 GDP growth forecast from 2.3% to 2.1%. In light of persistently disappointing productivity and labour force numbers, we are also cutting our estimate of potential GDP growth for the next five years from 2% to 1.7%.

The reasons for the dire outlook are numerous, but there aren’t 1,000 of them, despite the title of the note.

Bank of America groups them into four main categories:

Of course on the Friday that Bank of America released the new forecasts, markets rallied across the world and oil rocketed up past the $30 a barrel mark. With markets this volatile, any predictions will likely be subject to revision.

