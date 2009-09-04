Bank of America: Look, We Can Too Find PR People To Work For Us!

We may have annoyed Bank of America with our playful tweak of their hunt to hire a new media relations team for their Bank of America-Merrill Lynch businesses. They’ve just sent word that they hired a team of four people!

We look forward to working with them on our future Merrill Lynch stories.

From the Press Release:



Jefferson J. George joins Bank of America Merrill Lynch from the Charlotte Observer where he was a business reporter since 2005 covering the economy and the impact of the current recession, and a numbers of issues effecting large US banks. Prior to the Charlotte Observer, Jefferson was a Vice President of Development Counsellors International, the public relations and marketing firm based in New York City since 2001. Jefferson began his career as a reporter for regional newspapers. He started in July and is based in Charlotte, NC.

Kerrie B. McHugh joins Bank of America Merrill Lynch from BNP Paribas where she was a Senior Press Officer responsible for promoting the company’s North American businesses since 2005. Prior to BNP Paribas, Kerrie was and account executive with Euro RSCG Magnet public relations firm. Kerrie will begin her new role in mid-September and will be based in New York City.

Rinat Rond was previously a Senior Account Manager with the International Division of Koteret Public Relations from 2006 – 2009 where she oversaw media relations for international technology companies. Prior to Koteret, Rinat was with Fleisher Communications & Public Relations where she worked with many multinational companies including Merrill Lynch, Boeing and Nortel. Rinat began August 31and is based in New York City.

Lauren T. Sombrotto was most recently President and Founder of Northstar Media Public Relations in New York City since 2007 where she represented a variety of clients. Prior to Northstar, Lauren was the Communications Manager for Liquidnet, an online institutional trading firm, from 2003 – 2006 where she was responsible for global Public Relations. Before Liquidnet, Lauren was an Associate Partner with Brunswick Group where she was a team account leader from 2000 – 2003 responsible for running all aspects of retained client accounts and also specialised in financial services firms. Lauren began her career working with a number of major public relations firms including Golin/Harris Public Relations, Abernathy Macgregor Frank, and Gavin Anderson & Company. Lauren will start in the beginning of September and will be based in New York City.

