Bank Of America "Leaks" Are A Total Letdown And The Source Is A Whiny Former Employee

Photo: Stian Eikeland

The emails from the Bank of America subsidiary, Balboa Insurance Group, released by the hacker group anonymous at midnight last night are a letdown.The subject of the Anonymous leak sounded a lot more damning than the emails turned out to be. On Friday, this email that seemed to confirm that information had been deleted from home loan/foreclosure documents was released.



Everything we’ve seen since has made us doubt that’s actually what it is.

The only new information in the emails are:

The “former Balboa employee’s” list of grievances, which just hurt his credibility because they’re so trivial. IE: “They encouraged us to date each other” They spend too much time “debating when we can wear jeans and which t-shirts are allowed to be worn” “With my credit score, I had no business qualifying to work at a bank” We were never invited to award ceremonies or awarded any prizes like the other employees “They took everything from me”

“They encouraged us to date each other”

They spend too much time “debating when we can wear jeans and which t-shirts are allowed to be worn”

“With my credit score, I had no business qualifying to work at a bank”

We were never invited to award ceremonies or awarded any prizes like the other employees

“They took everything from me”

A list of DTNs (document tracking numbers) with a request for “image removal.” He says that key information that was related to foreclosures on GMAC home loans was removed, but Balboa may actually have just removed images from GMAC loans for automobile, farm equipment, or RV insurance, for example, which are other examples of the types of insurance the employee says Balboa issued

An email from “Jason Vaughn” at Balboa that says, “I’m just a little concerned this has on the department and company.”

And the best emails are not available, like:

“Tells me Boa is knowingly hiding Foreclosure information from Feds…”

“So why do u want BoA head so bad?”

“So the waitresses knew what happens in BoA?”

We don’t even know what those last two mean, but we want to read them.

In the end, Bank of America’s explanation (below) sounds pretty likely.

“We are confident that his extravagant assertions are untrue,” he or she told Reuters. A BofA spokesman said on Sunday the documents were clerical and administrative documents stolen by a former Balboa Insurance employee, and were not related to foreclosures.

It would be easy enough for Bank of America to denounce a subsidiary for deleting tracking numbers, and there’s no incentive for the firm to lie about the documents not being related to foreclosures.

Also, if it was even the DTNs that were removed (which we doubt), there’s no background on why the DTNs are being removed, so there might have been a legitimate reason. Also, when Jason Vaughn says that he’s concerned, he says that it’s because it will be a red flag for auditors when they ask why the letter was received when the letter, albeit erroneous – this being the letters that went out in error – the auditor sees the letter but no SOR trail or scanned doc on the corrected letter is in the SOR.”

There are just too many questions left unanswered in that email for this “leak” to be anything significant.

The Anonymous source says he has more and vehemently claims that fraud occurred. If it did, we can’t wait to see documents that prove it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.