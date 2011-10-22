Bank Of America Just Announced A Major Restructuring In The Retail Bank

Bank of America’s David Darnell just announced major management changes that have the primary effect of integrating the Home Loans and Consumer and Small Business Banking organisations.



American Banker has the memo, which you can read in full here.

We’ll have more details after we figure out what to make of it. We wanted to call your attention to it ASAP. A quick glance doesn’t appear to mention any casualties, like there were the last time BofA restructured two of its units into one, under Darnell.

It just appears to be a bunch – like, 50 – promotions.

