A bunch of senior sales and trading staff have left Bank of America

Bank of America is in the middle of layoffs, and now we’re hearing who is going to be going.

In London, Charlie Lovett-Turner, a managing director and senior figure in emerging markets fixed income trading, has been notified that his “role is at risk of redundancy”, people familiar with the matter said.

UK laws require the notification, rather than an outright severance like you might see in the US.

Also in that position are Alan Davies, who had been global head of financials specialist sales, and Hugo Hamilton-Shaw, a managing director in equity sales.

Tim Reilly, who had been head of US equity-research sales in New York, has left, according to the people.

Bloomberg reported some of the names earlier, and also said that Arnaud Droitcourt, head of equity trading in Asia Pacific, and Robert Grillo, head of fixed income e-sales, have also left.

Business Insider reported on Tuesday that the bank was cutting jobs. The bank had asked senior executives some weeks ago to draw up a list of positions that could be cut, only to go back and ask for more names.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.