Bank Of America Is Scaling Back Its Widely Hated Debit Card Fees

Photo: AP

After pissing off millions of customers, spurring poor people to quit the bank and giving Occupy protesters another thing to gripe about, Bank of America is scaling back on its debit card fees.Reuters reports:



The second largest U.S. bank is likely to allow many customers to avoid the fee by taking measures such as maintaining minimum balances, having paychecks direct deposited, or using Bank of America credit cards, the person said.

The bank announced its new fees last month, while its stock was crashing amid capital concerns.



BoA is still one of the most hated companies in America.



