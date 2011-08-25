Bank Of America Is On A Tear Today -- Up Over 11%

It seems everyone’s finally listening to Bank of America’s insistence that everything is fine and they have plenty of capital.
Today the stock price brushed $6.932. Right now it’s wavering between $6.91 and $6.93.
UPDATE: It’s now at $7.03, up almost 11.6% from yesterday.
Did it bottom out yesterday at $6.01? Or is this just more “irrationality,” as JPMorgan put it when the firm upgraded BofA from underweight to neutral?
If it hits $7 today that would be an amazing comeback.
