Meet Jennifer Hill: The Former Goldman Managing Director Who Was Just Made CFO Of The BofA Investment Bank

Meet Jennifer Hill, the new CFO of Bank of America’s investment bank, according to Dealbook.She just resigned as head of strategy and corporate finance at RBS, where she’s been since 2008, and before that she was a managing director at Goldman Sachs.



Hill will begin her new role in July, Dealbook reports.

Officially, her new role is CFO of the global banking and markets division — the firm’s i-bank, which is run by Merrill star Tom Montag.

According to her RBS bio, between her gig at the Scottish bank and Goldman Sachs, Hill was CFO at Tisbury Capital Management.

She was with Goldman for about 10 years, in a variety of roles including CFO of the European investment banking unit, chief of staff at Goldman’s executive office, and she also worked in e-commerce and credit risk management at the firm. She was made a managing director in 2004.

Before Goldman, she was a Vice President in Citi’s financial institutions group, where “she managed a client portfolio of hedge funds, asset managers and broker-dealers.” She began her career at Credit Lyonnais and European American Bank, and earned an MBA from Columbia.

Fun fact: she’s also a French speaker.

