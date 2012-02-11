Bank Of America Has Agencies Fight For $2 Billion Global Media Review—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Flickr/fPat Murray

Bank of America is briefing finalists BBDO, Hill Holliday, Digitas, The Richards Group, and a team from WPP for their $2 billion global creative review.Publicis’ 2011 revenue grew to $7.7 billion, a 7.3 per cent increase. They had a record $795 million profit.



It turns out that it’s incredibly hard to find brand pages on Facebook.

The One Million mums‘ homophobic campaign against Ellen DeGeneres as JC Penney’s new spokesperson has created a massive outcry of support for the retailer.

Hallmark Channel might begin creating prime-time, scripted television, a genre that ad buyers prefer to support.

Accounting company Ernst & Young is approaching media agencies to pitch for their global media review.

It’s official—Matt Bonin is leaving TBWAChiatDay LA for Ogilvy in New York.

Former DraftFCB management supervisor Courtney Mortimer is joining Smith Brothers Agency as the account director of their San Francisco office.

