Bank Of America Won't Let You Grow A Beard On The Job

Employees at Bank of America have to conform to a strange beard policy set in place by the bank.



They can have a beard or they can be clean-shaven, but they are not allowed to grow a beard while employed at B of A (BAC). It’s in the employee handbook.

One guy found out after he already had made plans to grow a beard.

“You can’t grow a beard here,” his friend said. “It’s against the rules.”

So the guy took a week off and came back with a beard.

Perhaps this is also the real reason Ken Lewis took time off earlier this year and came back with a beard.

But what about the kind of guy that might need longer than a week?

The policy does leave a few questions unanswered. What if it’s facial hair for charity? Like Movember (a mustache in November), a popular stint to raise money for prostate cancer.

Presumably the beard policy is in place so that BAC can hire people with beards; they don’t discriminate against the bearded. Also, straggly facial hair is not the best-looking, so they (and clients) don’t have to look at it.

But why some mandatory grooming is understood and some is not, we leave to the BAC handbook writers. No doubt they have a great story that starts with an errant patch of hair.

Odd grooming rules at your workplace? Email me. [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.