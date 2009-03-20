Bank Of America Handing Over Merrill Bonus Names

Bank of America is planning to hand over to Andrew Cuomo the details about who got bonuses at Merrill Lynch late last year, shortly before the New York brokerage merged with the Charlotte, N.C. bank, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter.



This was pretty much in the cards once the judge overseeing the fight with Cuomo rejected Bank of America’s claim that the bonus numbers were trade secrets. Cuomo is legally free to release the names of the bonus recepients. He hasn’t yet indicated whether he’ll actually release the names.

