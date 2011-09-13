Bank Of America Employees, Tell Us What You Really Think

Use an alias when you email us.

What do Bank of America employees think about the firm’s layoff plans, the firing of Sallie Krawcheck, and Project New BAC?We’ve heard from tons of people about Bank of America’s big changes and what they mean for the company, but none of them (except CEO Moynihan and the CFO Bruce Thompson) were employees at the firm. That’s crazy. Employees have a much better perspective on how management is doing, who’s getting fired, how business is going, and what people expect in the future.



So let’s ask them.

BofA employees (and former employees), email us at [email protected], [email protected], and/or [email protected] and let us know what’s really going on. Just don’t email us from your Bank of America email addresses.

Some things we want to know:

How’s the morale?

How are layoffs being executed? How’s the benefit package? (When UBS bankers were laid off they got 3 weeks salary times the number of years worked at UBS.)

What do you think of Moynihan? Montag?

Are you looking for another job?

Is the business you’re in doing well?

Is BofA cost-cutting anything you’ll miss? Like good coffee? Are you still using your corporate expense card?

