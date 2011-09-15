Countrywide Employee Fired For Reporting Fraud Will Get $930,000 And His Job Back

A Countrywide (now Bank of America) employee who was fired after reporting fraud at the company is getting his job back.



According to Bloomberg:

The employee … had claimed that people who tried to report fraud to Countrywide’s employee- relations department suffered persistent retaliation.

He was fired after BofA bought Countrywide. The firing was found to be in violation of the whistleblower act. Now BofA will pay him $930,000 and reinstate him.

