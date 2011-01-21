Bank Of America Shares Slip After Earnings, And CEO Brian Moynihan Sees Housing Weak For Years

Shares of Bank of America are slipping a little bit in the pre-market following earnings from the bank.



Unfortunately the numbers are a bit opaque, and don’t match up nicely with “estimates, but the gist is that thanks to charges from the GSE settlement, the numbers came in well behind expectations. However the market is aware of this, and thus the decline is modest.

Generally speaking, the bank is showing similar trends to its peers. Ho-hum growth and generally improving credit measures.

On CNBC, CEO Brian Moynihan is calling for solid growth, and he sees weak housing for a couple more years.

