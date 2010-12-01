Bank Of America Selling Accelerates, As Fears Spread That It's In The Wikileaks Crosshairs

Bank of America is down over 1.7% right now, far underperforming the rest of the banking sector, as fears spread that it’s the target of a forthcoming Wikileak.



Last night the news broke that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said the next leak would be a bank, and today it was discovered that in 2009 he said he had 5GB of data on the bank. Ominously in the interview he warned that new revelations could take down a bank.

By comparison, Citigroup is up 1.8%, and Wells Fargo is flat right now.

