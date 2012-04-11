Another One Of 2012's Hottest Bubbles Is Popping

Remember, the theme of Q1 was ‘Dash For Trash’.



All of the most unloved assets from 2011 were getting bid up like crazy: We saw that in far-flung places, like Egypt, Greece, and shares in Bank of America

Well, in the last several days there’s been a regime change.

For weeks the Egypt bubble has been bursting. And now another: Bank of America.

In his latest note, BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus passes on the eye-opening stat: The mega-bank is off 14% in 10 trading days. Ouch.

Bank of America

