Bank Of America DENIES It's Raising Capital

The Kabuki theatre known as the stress tests continues, as Bank of America (BAC) denies that it’s in the process of raising money, as first reported by FT.



The denial was made via CNBC, coming amid Becky Quick’s interview with Warren Buffett.

Buffett, of course, has been a critic of the stress tests, and when asked to comment on the BofA news, he maintained that the bank has a solid asset base and a tremendous infrastructure for collecting deposits — though not quite as wonderful as his beloved Wells Fargo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.