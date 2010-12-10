Bank Of America Confirms That It's Not "Uncertainty" Hampering The Jobs Recovery

The issue most troubling for CFO’s when making hiring decisions right now isn’t health care reform, taxes, or worries about the economic recovery.



It’s demand.

Results of a Bank of America survey released today suggested a couple of positive conclusions for the economy, like 47% of 801 CFOs surveyed are planning new hires.

But it also showed continuing concerns that people and companies just aren’t buying anything.

Photo: Bank of America

In terms of the overall economy, the CFOs surveyed think health care reform will have the greatest impact. They still don’t think the economy is strong, and rate it a 47 (out of 100), only up slightly from last year.

Here are CFO’s top threats to the economy in 2011.

Photo: Bank of America

