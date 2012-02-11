Bank Of America Declared This Man Dead For Three Years

We keep saying this but, you can’t make this stuff up.



According to local Idaho station KBOI, Bank of America has been telling credit rating agencies that South Carolina family man Arthur Livingston is dead for the past 3 years. Now he doesn’t have a credit score, so he can’t get a mortgage or, obviously, a new home.

“It’s been a complete waste of time,” said Livingston, and an “inexcusable” mistake.

From KBOI:

A spokeswoman for Bank of America told ABC News on Thursday the company is working with Livingston directly to “resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

Livingston said he regularly pays off his credit card bill in full, including $2,000 to $4,000 in travel expenses for work. But none of that, he fears, is being recorded on his credit record.

“[Bank of America] is well aware that the account is very active on a daily basis,” he said.

That has been “frustrating” for Livingston and his family’s plan for their new home, which was supposed to begin construction in mid-December. He was hoping the home would be half finished by now.

