Bank Of America Debt Collectors Called Borrowers "F___ing N__ger" And "Punk" To Get Them To Pick Up The Phone

Henry Blodget

Bank of America has been busted using some seriously outrageous tactics to try to collect debts so small they’re barely worth the paper they’re written on.

It wasn’t until ABC News ambushed BOFA CEO Brian Moynihan Michael-Moore style outside his office that the firm finally responded by firing its debt-collection firm.

