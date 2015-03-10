I was shocked to find out Bank of America thought I died

I was on a business trip in Barcelona for a week, so I was a bit behind on errands and other life stuff.

Like checking my mail.

On Sunday, I finally caught up and checked my mail for the first time in about six days.

The first letter I opened was this one from Bank of America, where I have a checking and savings accounts:

The second letter I opened was another one from Bank of America apologizing for the first letter and assuring me I’m still alive.

