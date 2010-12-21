Wikileaks Tells Followers To Run From Bank Of America After Bank Cuts Off Payments

Bank of America announced this weekend that it won’t process payments intended for Wikileaks anymore, Reuters reported.



The bank now joins the ranks of other financial institutions, including MasterCard, PayPal and Visa Europe, that are restricting payments to the rogue media organisation.

BofA said that they’ve halted payments because they believe “WikiLeaks may be engaged in activities that are, among other things, inconsistent with our internal policies for processing payments.”

Bad idea.

If this is a pre-emptive BofA strike against embattled leader Julian Assange, who has said the next drop of secret documents will shatter one or more banks – many believe BofA is the most likely target – they should be careful.

Assange’s supporters are many. And they are talented hackers who already took down Visa and Mastercard in retaliation for those companies shutting off donations to the organisation. We’re sceptical BofA ‘s new SWAT team, which the bank set up to combat the Assange army, could fight off a major attack.

In response to BofA’s announcement, Wikileaks tweeted: “We ask that all people who love freedom close out their accounts at Bank of America” and then, the more ominous: “Does your business do business with Bank of America? Our advice is to place your funds somewhere safer.”

That’s probably just the beginning of a revenge assault. Or maybe they’re biding their time until the new year.

