Bank Of America Debuted A Beautiful New Commercial Whose Inspiration Came Straight From Mad Men

People are buzzing about Bank of America’s new commercial that features an elderly couple travelling back in time via snapshots.



We saw the commercial last night during Mad Men, which was perfect, since the commercial captures the nostalgia and timelessness that’s such a big theme of the show. And in fact, the theme of one product lasting through generations is directly similar to Mad Men’s Heinz pitch (from last season) where Heinz baked beans are served through generations.

The commercial really draws the viewer in with its beautiful visuals. When you’re watching it, you don’t expect it to be a bank ad.

It’s really beautiful. Check it out below:

