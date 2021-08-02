Bank of America is planning another pay bump for junior bankers after leading the charge on raises across Wall Street this spring

Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Bank of America is planning another pay raise for junior bankers in the coming months, per an internal memo.

The raises will go into effect in February 2022.

The bank bumped juniors’ pay in the investment bank for the first time in April.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Bank of America on announced Friday a second round of pay increases for junior investment bankers that will go into effect in the coming months, Insider has learned.

The firm is bumping salaries for analysts in global corporate and investment banking, global markets, and global research divisions, according to an internal memo sent by the banks’ global banking and markets leadership team and reviewed by Insider.

In all three divisions, first- and second-year analysts will make $100,000 and $105,000, respectively. Third-year analysts in global markets and global research will see their base pay bumped to $110,000.

The raises will take effect on February 1, 2022, and their goal, in part, is “fostering an environment where you can build a long-tenured career” the memo said.

A Bank of America representative confirmed the contents of the memo but declined to comment further.

Bank of America this spring kicked off a wave of pay increase on Wall Street for junior bankers, many of whom said they were approaching burnout thanks to understaffing amidst a busy dealmaking environment.

On April 8, Insider reported that the firm was bumping analyst pay by $10,000 and associates and vice presidents by $25,000.

Reuters first reported the news of Friday’s pay bump.

On Thursday, Insider reported Guggenheim Securities, a division of the financial-services firm Guggenheim Partners, raised base compensation for investment-bank analysts for a second time in a matter of months.