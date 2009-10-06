Bank Of America Brings Back The Merrill Bull!

Earlier this year, Bank of America (BAC) made what might have been the stupidest branding decision in the history of Wall Street, when it decided to deep-six the iconic Merrill Lynch bull.



Well, they’re bringing it back.

Reuters: Bank of America Corp will spend as much as $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2009 to relaunch Merrill Lynch’s name and long-time bull logo.

The former Merrill Lynch and & Co’s operations will now be known as Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, and be one of two primary units in Bank of America’s Global Wealth and Investment Management division, Sallie Krawcheck, the division’s president, told a press conference.

Here was the “updated” logo, which was obvious horrible.

This news follows reports tarnished UBS is looking to bring back the Paine Webber brand. It seems nostalgia is in on Wall Street.

