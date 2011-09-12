Bank Of America Strategist Bianco HIKES S&P Forecast To Ultra-Optimistic 1450

Photo: Beth Beck

What is this global market crash you speak of?BofA’s top strategist, David Bianco, is having none of it.



He just hiked his 12-month forecast on the S&P 500 from 1400 to 1450 (it closed Friday at 1154).

Why the bullishness?

He expects 2012 EPS to grow to $104, and he’s sticking to some points he’s been making a long time.

Record high EPS and record low interest rates are bullish. The S&P 500 remains ~25% below its 2007 high.

2011E S&P EPS of $97 represents new peak EPS for the S&P 500. 2012E S&P EPS is $104, which is 7% growth.

Healthy commodity and capital goods demand/prices to keep EPS growth healthy, weak GDP to keep interest rates low.

The S&P PE is under 12x, putting the EPS yield at about 8.5%. The offered equity risk premium is a record 800+ bp.

Good luck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.