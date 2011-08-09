Bank Of America's Terrifying Selloff Accelerates

This alone has to be one of the big fears for the market: What’s happening and what’s going to happen with Bank of America?



The stock is now down about 15% on the day, falling below $7/share.

For a little more perspective, it was above $10/share as recently as late July.

All of the downgrade/economy stuff obviously hurts, but the latest catalyst is the news that AIG is jumping into the lawsuit fray against it.

This kind of one-day decline for an obviously too-big-to-fail bank is obviously reminiscent of the bad old days in 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.