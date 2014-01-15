Bank Of America Beats Earnings And Shares Have Popped

Bank of American announced its fourth quarter earnings for 2013 this morning beats analyst estimates by $US0.02 with an earnings per share of $US0.29 and revenue at $US21.7 Billion.

Analysts expected an earnings per share to come in at $US0.27 with a revenue of $US21.1 billion.

Shares are up 2% in premarket trading on this news.

There are two major things Wall Street is waiting to see in this report — how the ‘New BAC’ plan of cost cutting that Brian Moynihan has championed is going, and how Bank of America’s mortgage business.

One crazy cost cutting fact for you — the number of employees at Bank of America is down 9% since New BAC started.

An yesterday, we got a look at how the mortgage business is doing at JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, and it wasn’t great. Wells Fargo managed to get through it by cost cutting, but JP Morgan, weighed down with legal fees, disappointed the Street. Federal Reserve survey results showed weaker demand in both prime and on traditional mortgage loans this quarter, according to FactSet data, so this shouldn’t be too surprising.

Here’s what CEO Moyninhan said in his letter accompanying earnings.

Bank of America Corporation today reported net income of $US3.4 billion, or $US0.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2013, compared to $US732 million, or $US0.03 per diluted share in the year-ago period. Revenue, net of interest expense, on an FTE basisA rose 15 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2012 to $US21.7 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2013, net income increased to $US11.4 billion, or $US0.90 per diluted share, from $US4.2 billion, or $US0.25 per diluted share, in 2012. Revenue, net of interest expense, on an FTE basisA rose 7 per cent to $US89.8 billion. “We are pleased to see the core businesses continue to perform well, serving our customers and clients,” said Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. “While work remains on past issues, our two hundred 40 thousand teammates continue to do a great job winning in the marketplace.” “We enter this year with one of the strongest balance sheets in our company’s history,” said Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson. “Capital and liquidity are at record levels, credit losses are at historic lows, our cost savings initiatives are on track and yielding significant savings, and our businesses are seeing good momentum.”

Now check out BAC’s the release below:

Income of $US3.4 Billion, or $US0.29 per Diluted Share, on Revenue of $US21.7 Billion(A) Fourth-quarter 2013 Results Included Pretax Negative DVA/FVO Adjustments of $US0.6 Billion due to Tightening of the Company’s Credit Spreads Pretax Litigation Expense of $US2.3 BillionEffective Tax Rate of 10.6 Per cent Fourth-quarter 2013 Highlights Compared to Year-ago Quarter Period-end Consolidated Deposit Balances Increased $US14 Billion to Record $US1.12 Trillion Period-end Loan Balances Increased $US20 Billion to $US928 Billion Combined Debit and Consumer Credit Card Spending Rose 4.0 Per cent to $US123 Billion Period-end Commercial Loan Balances Increased $US42 Billion to $US396 Billion Global Wealth and Investment Management Pretax Margin Increased to 26.6 Per cent From 21.1 Per cent Record Global Banking Revenue of $US4.3 Billion, up 9 Per cent Achieved New BAC and Legacy Assets and Servicing 2013 Cost Savings Targets Credit Quality Continued to Improve With Net Charge-offs Down 49 Per cent; Ratio at 0.68 Per cent Basel 1 Tier 1 Common Capital of $US145 Billion, Ratio of 11.19 Per cent Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Capital Ratio of 9.96 Per cent, up From 9.25 PercentD Full-year 2013 Highlights Compared to Full-year 2012 Nearly $US90 Billion in Residential Home Loans and Home Equity Loans Funded in 2013 More Than 3.9 Million New Consumer Credit Cards Issued in 2013 Record Earnings of $US3 Billion in Global Wealth and Investment ManagementBank of America Merrill Lynch Gained Market Share and Maintained No. 2 Ranking in Global Investment Banking Fees CLiquidity Remained Strong at $US376 Billion; Parent Company Time-to-required Funding Improved to 38 Months From 33 MonthsInitiated Capital Return to Shareholders Through Repurchase of $US3.2 Billion of Common Stock at an Average Price of $US13.90 per Share

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.