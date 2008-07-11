Bank of America (BAC) Target And Estimates Slashed Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Jonathan Kennedy

Citi analyst Keith Horowitz cuts Bank of America’s (BAC) target price and estimates. Horrowitz is concerned about BAC’s credit card losses and continuing issues with home equity and residential construction:

Primary driver of our lower estimates are higher assumed losses on credit card, home equity, and residential construction. We now have credit card losses peaking at 7.5% in 2009 (with a partial offset from higher NIM and fees) and home equity losses peaking at 4% in 2009 (up from 3.5%).

We are expecting $1.3 bil of loan loss reserve build in 2Q08 and $1.5 bil in 2H08 bringing the LLR ratio up to 1.90% by year end from 1.71% in 1Q.

Horrowitz also sees BAC taking another $1.2 billion in writedowns next quarter:

We are also incorporating our mark to market estimate for Bank of America of $1.2 bil, including a $530 mil subprime CDO related hit, $430 mil on monoline exposure, and $280 mil on auction rate securities. We do not see material leveraged loan or CMBS marks in 2Q.

BAC target price drops from $38 to $23 and Q2 EPS falls from $0.75 to $0.51. FY 2008 EPS drops from $2.65 to $1.93 and FY 2009 EPS from $3.50 to $2.90.

Citi reiterates it’s Hold/High Risk rating.

See Also:
BofA Cut to Sell On Idiotic Countrywide Deal
Illinois AIG Blasts Countrywide For Sketchy Mortgage Practices
Whitney Is Wrong: BAC Dividend Is Not Safe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.