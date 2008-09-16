Bank of America (BAC) Shareholders Wake Up: We Overpaid For Merrill (MER)

Henry Blodget

As Merrill (MER) shareholders, we’re glad to see the firm get every penny it can get for itself…but we’re still mystified as to why Bank of America (BAC) paid $29 a share.  Given Merrill’s $17 closing price and the Lehman debacle, it seemed likely that Merrill’s share price would have approached $10 today.

Thanks to the collapse of Bank of America’s stock this afternoon, of course, Merrill’s stock is getting there. BAC’s down 20%. And MER is now only a couple of dollar above where it closed on Friday.

