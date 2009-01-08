Bank Of America (BAC) Pulls Back From China, Sells Shares Of Bank

Talk about a sharp reversal from the land grab days when everyone was going for any China asset they could get their hands on.



AP: Bank of America Corp. raised more money Wednesday to cope with U.S. economic turmoil by selling part of its stake in China Construction Bank Ltd., China’s second-biggest commercial lender, for $2.8 billion.

Bank of America sold 5.62 billion Construction Bank shares in a move that reduced its stake from 19.1 per cent to 16.6 per cent, according to a sale sheet viewed by The Associated Press.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.