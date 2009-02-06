Bank Of America (BAC) Below $4

This morning we noted that Bank of America (BAC) only had $4.70 left before it hit $0. Scratch that, make it $3.80 to go. The stock is once again taking a brutal beating, falling about 17%. Citi, meanwhile, is at $3.22.



The good news. These declines may force some kind of receivership, meaning the nonsensical good bank/bad bank idea might not even be possible.

