Bank of America tried out Apple Watch for 2 weeks, thought it was ok, but said it was missing these 5 features

And now the Wall Street Apple Watch takes are rolling in.

After spending 2 weeks with an Apple Watch, Bank of American’s research team is out with a note on Friday reviewing the device, and their review, is well, just ok.

“A solid product all things considered,” the firm writes. Not exactly the sort of blockbuster, blow-you-away review some might have expected or hoped for from Apple’s first new major product release in a few years.

Bank of America said that Apple Watch works best as a supplement to an iPhone, which is something others have noted, and BofA adds that due to supply constraints, it’s remaining conservative in expectations for Apple Watch sales. Bank of America expects Apple to sell 8 million watches this year and 30 million in 2016.

After spending 2 weeks with the device, though, these are 5 things Bank of America still wanted from Apple Watch:

Responsiveness of third party apps and an easier setup with less dependence on iPhone.

Built-in GPS.

More health apps and sensors, including oxygen monitoring and sleep monitoring.

Wireless charging and the elimination of having to carry a separate charger for Apple Watch.

Longer battery life.

As for what the firm liked, notifications from breaking news sources like Twitter, Passbook which allows you to easily check-in at the airport and pay for a drink at Starbucks.

So, a bit better than the tech community’s first take on the device, which was quietly brutal, as characterised by Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson. But again, still just a lukewarm reception to a major new product for the world’s largest, and most closely followed, company.

