CONFIRMED: Bank Of America Announces Huge Mortgage Settlement, And Big Loss In The Coming Quarter

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Photo: AP

As was originally reported last night, Bank of America is announcing a big settlement over bad mortgages, and that will lead to a big loss this quarter.Here’s the key part from the announcement:



The agreement includes a cash payment of $8.5 billion to the covered trusts to be made after final court approval of the settlement. Bank of America also intends to record an additional $5.5 billion provision to its representations and warranties liability for both Government-Sponsored Enterprises (GSE) and non-GSE exposures in the second quarter of 2011.

…

As a result of the settlement, and other mortgage-related matters, Bank of America expects to report a net loss in the range of $8.6 billion to $9.1 billion in the second quarter of 2011, or $0.88 to $0.93 per diluted share. Excluding the settlement, other mortgage-related charges, and proceeds from asset sales, the company expects to report net income in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.7 billion in the second quarter of 2011, or $0.28 to $0.33 per fully diluted share.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.