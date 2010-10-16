Bank Of America And JPMorgan Are Getting Crushed Again

Here we go again.



After yesterday’s big fall in bank stocks, we’re seeing the exact same thing. Tech is up nicely after Google yesterday and retail is up after this morning’s strong retail sales.

But right now Bank of America and JPMorgan are both off around 4%, and the fall is almost certainly due to the twin concerns of foreclosure-gate and mortgage-putback-gate.

Here’s a guide to Bank of America’s exposure to this possible scandal >

