Bank Of America, Citigroup Testing iPhone As Alternative To BlackBerry

Photo: Associated Press

Bank of America, and Citigroup are testing the iPhone as an alternative option for employees looking to ditch the BlackBerry, Bloomberg reports.The banks are testing if the iPhone’s email can be secure enough. If the banks are happy, this more bad news for Research in Motion. We assume a fair amount of employees would switch to iPhones. Not all, because some will prefer the keyboard. (Combined, the banks employee 542,000 people.)



Earlier today, Dell announced that it was going to ditch BlackBerry, forcing all 25,000 of its employees to use Dell Windows Phones.

