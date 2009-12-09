Young Bank Of America Analysts Are Making Beds Out Of Bubble Wrap

Junior analysts at Bank of America (BAC) don’t get to sleep often.
When they do, a lot of times it’s in one of the many closets of their new(ish) building.
The closets are dark, wide enough to stretch out in, sound proof, and best of all: many have nothing but huge rolls of bubble wrap in them.
Perfect for making beds!
And they do. Young B of A analysts stretch out on thick bubble-wrap mattresses for a few hours here and there during the endless stretches they often spend at the bank.
Each floor in the B of A building in midtown Manhattan has two of these closets – handy once 4 am rolls around.
