Young Bank Of America Analysts Are Making Beds Out Of Bubble Wrap

Courtney Comstock
bubble wrap girl

Junior analysts at Bank of America (BAC) don’t get to sleep often.

When they do, a lot of times it’s in one of the many closets of their new(ish) building.

The closets are dark, wide enough to stretch out in, sound proof, and best of all: many have nothing but huge rolls of bubble wrap in them.

Perfect for making beds!

And they do. Young B of A analysts stretch out on thick bubble-wrap mattresses for a few hours here and there during the endless stretches they often spend at the bank.

Each floor in the B of A building in midtown Manhattan has two of these closets – handy once 4 am rolls around.

