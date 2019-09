Photo: AP Images

Quick heads up.Bank of America is up to $6.99 in the pre-market.



To put that in context: The stock briefly dipped below $5 right below Christmas, so we’re talking about a 40% gain in just a few weeks for one of the worst stocks of 2011.

