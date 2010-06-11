BofA: A "Conservative" Estimate Is That Deepwater Will Cost BP $28 BILLION

Photo: BP
Analysts at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch are out with a new, thorough report on BP and the effect of the Deepwater Horizon disaster. There’s a lot in this that we’ll keep mining through, but we thought we’d present what the firm sees as its most conservative base-case scenario for costs.—-
Base case summary: US$28bn
While dealing with imperfect information we have endeavoured to create a
framework to form a reasonable basis for making assumptions on the potential
cost of this disaster – and provide a basis for examination of the share price
moves that has wiped an estimated ~US$80bn from the stocks involved, after
adjusting for wider market weakness.
Our attempts to find reasonable basis are clearly substantially below that level
and to recap we assume:
Clean up and remediation costs based on industry data and BP’s run rate
costs to date could reasonably be US$6bn.
Compensatory damages of US$11bn framed by an adjusted view of the HRI
assessment and a sense check on the potential impact on the regional
economies of the four states potentially impacted.
Punitive damages, in a 1:1 ratio with the compensatory claims in line with the
Supreme Court Judgment on Exxon Valdez, and hence an additional
US$11bn.
Civil damages applied under the Clean Water Act, assumed as a general
discharge of ~1 million boe, of US$1.1bn.
In light of events to date, and pulling together a framework we believe has
reasonable basis, this becomes our base case and one we believe is
conservative.
