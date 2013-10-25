Bank Of America Is Slashing 3,000 Mortgage Jobs This Quarter

1200 people were fired today in Bank of America’s legacy mortgage group and home loans fulfillment unit, with more to come this quarter, the

Wall Street Journal reported.

The cuts come as the bank is experiencing a drop in refinancing and its delinquent loan portfolio.

The employees that are being cut were brought on to deal with the high volume of delinquent loans BofA was saddled with from its acquisition of the failing sub-prime loan originator, Countrywide Financial.

Bank of America was recently found liable

fraud related to the defective mortgages sold by Countrywide Financial. The cuts will include full time employees and contractors.

“As we continue to resolve the needs of customers with delinquent loans, we are reducing the size of the operations that support these specialised programs,” a Bank of America spokesman said, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Additionally, in line with the industry, we are realigning our cost structure in response to lower customer demand for mortgage refinancing.”

