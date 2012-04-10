BANK OF AMERICA: These 18 Stocks Will Beat This Earnings Season

Photo: Edward Maurer

Earnings season kicks off tomorrow when aluminium giant Alcoa reports quarterly results.Although most analysts see Alcoa posting a loss for the period, Bank of America is out with a new list of companies it sees beating both earnings and revenue forecasts.



Current estimates imply earnings growth of 3 per cent, and top line growth of 4 per cent for the S&P 500.

Lead analyst Dan Suzuki believes extremely low expectations heading into the quarter may give a number of firms a fair runway to beat.

“Tech remains one of our most preferred sectors, and has the highest proportion of stocks on our positive surprise screen for [the first quarter],” Dan Suzuki says.”In terms of growth expectations for the quarter, excluding Financials, Tech and Industrials have the highest year over year earnings growth expectations while Materials, Telecom and Utilities have expected earnings declines.”

Time Warner Cable Inc. Ticker: TWC Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.1 billion Sector: Telecommunications Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Dollar Tree Inc. Ticker: DLTR Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.7 billion Sector: Retail Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Tyson Foods Inc. Ticker: TSN Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.5 billion Sector: Food Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Ticker: APC Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.4 billion Sector: Oil & Gas Operator Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Apache Corp. Ticker: APA Consensus EPS & Sales: $3.06 per share on revenue of $4.5 billion Sector: Energy Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Halliburton Co. Ticker: HAL Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.85 per share on revenue of $6.8 billion Sector: Energy Services Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Schlumberger Ltd. Ticker: SLB Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.98 per share on revenue of $10.6 billion Sector: Energy Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch American Tower Corp. Ticker: AMT Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.75 per share on revenue of $671 million Sector: Communication Services Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Eli Lilly & Co. Ticker: LLY Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.3 billion Sector: Health Care Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch PerkinElmer Inc. Ticker: PKI Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.41 per share on revenue of $510 million Sector: Health Care Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Paccar Inc. Ticker: PCAR Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.1 billion Sector: Auto and Truck Manufacturer Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Amphenol Corp. Ticker: APH Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.75 per share on revenue of $972 million Sector: Information Systems Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Cisco Systems Inc. Ticker: CSCO Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.47 per share on revenue of $11.6 billion Sector: IT and Networking Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Intel Corp. Ticker: INTC Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.50 per share on revenue of $12.8 billion Sector: Semiconductors Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Intuit Inc. Ticker: INTU Consensus EPS & Sales: $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.0 billion Sector: Software & Programming Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Teradata Corp. Ticker: TDC Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.56 per share on revenue of $589 million Sector: Computer Services Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Western Digital Corp. Ticker: WDC Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.3 billion Sector: Data Storage Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch CF Industries Holdings Inc. Ticker: CF Consensus EPS & Sales: $4.68 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion Sector: Chemical Manufacturing Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

