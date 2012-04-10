BANK OF AMERICA: These 18 Stocks Will Beat This Earnings Season

Photo: Edward Maurer
Earnings season kicks off tomorrow when aluminium giant Alcoa reports quarterly results.Although most analysts see Alcoa posting a loss for the period, Bank of America is out with a new list of companies it sees beating both earnings and revenue forecasts.
Current estimates imply earnings growth of 3 per cent, and top line growth of 4 per cent for the S&P 500.
Lead analyst Dan Suzuki believes extremely low expectations heading into the quarter may give a number of firms a fair runway to beat.
“Tech remains one of our most preferred sectors, and has the highest proportion of stocks on our positive surprise screen for [the first quarter],” Dan Suzuki says.”In terms of growth expectations for the quarter, excluding Financials, Tech and Industrials have the highest year over year earnings growth expectations while Materials, Telecom and Utilities have expected earnings declines.”
Ticker: TWC
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.1 billion
Sector: Telecommunications
Ticker: DLTR
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.7 billion
Sector: Retail
Ticker: TSN
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.5 billion
Sector: Food
Ticker: APC
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.4 billion
Sector: Oil & Gas Operator
Ticker: APA
Consensus EPS & Sales: $3.06 per share on revenue of $4.5 billion
Sector: Energy
Ticker: HAL
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.85 per share on revenue of $6.8 billion
Sector: Energy Services
Ticker: SLB
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.98 per share on revenue of $10.6 billion
Sector: Energy
Ticker: AMT
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.75 per share on revenue of $671 million
Sector: Communication Services
Ticker: LLY
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.3 billion
Sector: Health Care
Ticker: PKI
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.41 per share on revenue of $510 million
Sector: Health Care
Ticker: PCAR
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.1 billion
Sector: Auto and Truck Manufacturer
Ticker: APH
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.75 per share on revenue of $972 million
Sector: Information Systems
Ticker: CSCO
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.47 per share on revenue of $11.6 billion
Sector: IT and Networking
Ticker: INTC
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.50 per share on revenue of $12.8 billion
Sector: Semiconductors
Ticker: INTU
Consensus EPS & Sales: $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.0 billion
Sector: Software & Programming
Ticker: TDC
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.56 per share on revenue of $589 million
Sector: Computer Services
Ticker: WDC
Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.3 billion
Sector: Data Storage
Ticker: CF
Consensus EPS & Sales: $4.68 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion
Sector: Chemical Manufacturing
