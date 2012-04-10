BANK OF AMERICA: These 18 Stocks Will Beat This Earnings Season

Earnings season kicks off tomorrow when aluminium giant Alcoa reports quarterly results.Although most analysts see Alcoa posting a loss for the period, Bank of America is out with a new list of companies it sees beating both earnings and revenue forecasts.

Current estimates imply earnings growth of 3 per cent, and top line growth of 4 per cent for the S&P 500.

Lead analyst Dan Suzuki believes extremely low expectations heading into the quarter may give a number of firms a fair runway to beat. 

“Tech remains one of our most preferred sectors, and has the highest proportion of stocks on our positive surprise screen for [the first quarter],” Dan Suzuki says.”In terms of growth expectations for the quarter, excluding Financials, Tech and Industrials have the highest year over year earnings growth expectations while Materials, Telecom and Utilities have expected earnings declines.”

Time Warner Cable Inc.

Ticker: TWC

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.1 billion

Sector: Telecommunications

Dollar Tree Inc.

Ticker: DLTR

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.7 billion

Sector: Retail

Tyson Foods Inc.

Ticker: TSN

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.5 billion

Sector: Food

Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Ticker: APC

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.4 billion

Sector: Oil & Gas Operator

Apache Corp.

Ticker: APA

Consensus EPS & Sales: $3.06 per share on revenue of $4.5 billion

Sector: Energy

Halliburton Co.

Ticker: HAL

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.85 per share on revenue of $6.8 billion

Sector: Energy Services

Schlumberger Ltd.

Ticker: SLB

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.98 per share on revenue of $10.6 billion

Sector: Energy

American Tower Corp.

Ticker: AMT

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.75 per share on revenue of $671 million

Sector: Communication Services

Eli Lilly & Co.

Ticker: LLY

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.3 billion

Sector: Health Care

PerkinElmer Inc.

Ticker: PKI

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.41 per share on revenue of $510 million

Sector: Health Care

Paccar Inc.

Ticker: PCAR

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.1 billion

Sector: Auto and Truck Manufacturer

Amphenol Corp.

Ticker: APH

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.75 per share on revenue of $972 million

Sector: Information Systems

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ticker: CSCO

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.47 per share on revenue of $11.6 billion

Sector: IT and Networking

Intel Corp.

Ticker: INTC

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.50 per share on revenue of $12.8 billion

Sector: Semiconductors

Intuit Inc.

Ticker: INTU

Consensus EPS & Sales: $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.0 billion

Sector: Software & Programming

Teradata Corp.

Ticker: TDC

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.56 per share on revenue of $589 million

Sector: Computer Services

Western Digital Corp.

Ticker: WDC

Consensus EPS & Sales: $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.3 billion

Sector: Data Storage

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Ticker: CF

Consensus EPS & Sales: $4.68 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion

Sector: Chemical Manufacturing

Those are BofA's top picks.

