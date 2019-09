Suddenly the world is developing a serious appetite for financial stocks.



US financials had a monster day today, lead by Bank of America. And that’s the story in Japan. Stocks are up, and as Nikkei notes, the big names like Mitsubishi Financial and Mizuho are leading the way.

Here’s a look at the Nikkei:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.