Remember How We Saved The Banks So They Would Keep Lending To The "Real Economy"?

Two years ago, when the government rushed to bail out Wall Street, the justification was always the same. We have to do it. If we don’t, the banks will stop lending. And then the world will end.



And so we bailed out Wall Street. And the world didn’t end. But the banks still aren’t lending.

(And you can’t blame them, really. We still have debt coming out of our ears, and the banks have finally decided not to make terrible loans to people who can’t pay them back anymore. For a while, anyway).

Northern Trust economist Paul Kasriel sifts through the Fed’s flow-of-funds data and discovers the truth:

[T]he most important of the financial intermediaries – commercial banks, money market mutual funds, ABS issuers and funding corporations (funding subsidiaries, nonbank financial holding companies, and custodial accounts for reinvested collateral of securities lending operations) – continued to contract their net lending in the first quarter to the tune of about $1.6 trillion at an annual rate. Although that is an improvement over last year’s fourth-quarter annualized contraction of $1.7 trillion, it still marks the fifth consecutive quarter of net credit contraction by this important group of intermediaries.

Even when the entire financial sector is taken into consideration, including the Federal Reserve, net lending continued to contract through the first quarter of this years, albeit at a much reduced annualized rate of only $334.3 billion. But as Chart 7 shows, from 1952 through 2008, net lending by the entire financial system had never contracted. I consider this financial sector net credit contraction the major headwind for the economy, preventing a more normal robust cyclical recovery.

Red bars = net lending from banks, Blue line = net lending including Fed.

Photo: Northern Trust

Outstanding credit instruments

Photo: Northern Trust

