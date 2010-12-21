ROUNDUP: Here's How Wall Street Partied This Holiday Season

Photo: YouTube
Wall Street is obviously still going through its “don’t look at me” self-conscious phase, because this year’s banker parties are scandal-less.Sure, there have been some lavish soirees – Blackstone, for example, went all out at their bash at the Met.
And Paul Tudor Jones spared no expense at his annual light show spectacular.
But the banks are playing teachers pets for now.
BarCap had one official party - for employees' kids. Bleh.
Bankers still celebrated in smaller groups; one crew went to an 'upscale bowling alley' in Times Square.
It didn't get very wild though: 'The closest we came to having a drunk was one guy who kept wanting to toast to Lehman green,' said one party-goer.
No official party but apparently some managing directors rented out bars around the city to celebrate the holidays.
The party thrown by the private client group at UBS was obviously pretty tame. Most guests had left the Renaissance Hotel by 10 p.m.
No official party this year, but like other banks, Goldman Sachs' workers organised their own swanky drinks and dinners in smaller groups, we were told.
The only sanctioned Goldman holiday event took place in the firm's cafeteria, and involved the wealth management unit wrapping 2,000 presents for servicemen and women overseas, CNBC reported.
DE Shaw had a reputation for throwing smashing parties back in the day, with Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group recruited to entertain the crowd.
In the spirit of (relative) austerity, the hedge fund had a 'low-key' event at the New York Public Library.
JP Morgan units organised their own parties at bars around Manhattan. One group got together at Harry's on Stone Street; another one happened at Connolly's. And the firm had an 'informal gathering' at 1 Chase Manhattan Plaza too.
Bailed out British bank RBS threw an extravagant Harry Potter-themed party for 400 i-bankers and clients which apparently cost $160,000. Party-goers were 'treated to... a re-creation of the wizards' high street Diagon Alley, flying Quidditch players and swooping Dementors.'
RBS is 84% owned by taxpayers. The bank said the party is good for business.
To celebrate its 25th birthday, the hedge fund organised a shindog for employees and their spouses. And apparently it wasn't 'even worth crashing.'
Deutsche had no official party but as seems to be the 2010 bank party M.O, small groups got together for unofficial Christmas bashes.
We haven't heard any official reviews of Bridgewater's holiday party, but if history repeats itself, it happened... and it was amazing!
PTJ had his annual Christmas light party extravaganza in Greenwich last week; everyone was allowed to bring a date.
The theme of the light show this year was angels, and music accompanied the five-minute cycle of lights. Apparently off-duty policemen helped keep things in order.
Blackstone had a 25th anniversary/holiday bash at the Met for the entire firm. The PE giant hired out the whole museum, but the main event took place in the Sackler Wing (home to the Egyptian relics).
CEO Steve Schwarzman - in an orange Hermes tie - shook hands at the door.
There were prizes too: one came with a trophy and a $10,000 check; another was a trip to Vancouver; and someone won a trip to Curaçao. Source: nymag.com
There was a huge multilayered cake, which had miniature landmarks from each city where Blackstone has offices, AND was emblazoned with the word: accountability.
Other food included: salmon hand rolls; tuna cru; black mission figs with prosciutto mousse; an Asian table with sizzling woks and bamboo steamers; an Indian table with mini-samosas; chocolate macaroons; mini salted-caramel ice cream cones; lemon tarts; and Christmas cookies.
