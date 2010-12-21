ROUNDUP: Here's How Wall Street Partied This Holiday Season

Photo: YouTube

Wall Street is obviously still going through its “don’t look at me” self-conscious phase, because this year’s banker parties are scandal-less.Sure, there have been some lavish soirees – Blackstone, for example, went all out at their bash at the Met.



And Paul Tudor Jones spared no expense at his annual light show spectacular.

But the banks are playing teachers pets for now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.