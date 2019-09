Just a couple of charts from the St. Louis Fed to indicate what US banks are doing.



First: holdings of government securities continue to go on a rocket ride.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

And as for actual loans into the economy… after looking like it might be rebounding a little bit, it appears to have resumed its slide.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.