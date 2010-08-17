Bank Failures On Pace To Crush Last Year's High

The FDIC has seen 110 banks fail in 2010 already and, at that pace, the U.S. looks set to eclipse last year’s high of 140 failed banks, according to Charts Gone Wild.



John Lee at Charts Gone Wild is projecting approximately 77 more banks to fail in 2010, with 15.4 banks failing per month thus far in 2010.

2010 may see 47 more banks fail than 2009, if the trend remains.

From Charts Gone Wild:

