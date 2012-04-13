Bank Deals & Bonuses

Here’s a mega round-up of Credit Card Outlaw‘s top posted bank deals and bonuses for 2012, thus far. If you are unsatisfied with your current credit card or bank account, these deals may be for you.



1. Chase Freedom VISA Cash Back ($200 Bonus) — This is the most lucrative bank deal out there for those who want a solid cash back rewards credit card, with no annual fee. See this offer here; select “Cash Back” cards from the menu on the left hand side to see the Chase Freedom cash back bonus. Cardholders will “earn $200 Bonus Cash Back after you make $500 in purchases in your first 3 months.”

2. Hyatt Credit Card from Chase (2 Award Nights bonus) — A great bank deal for frequent business travellers and vacationers. This one offers “2 Award Nights at Hyatt properties worldwide” after making your first purchase on your new Hyatt credit card. See this offer here; select “Miles/Points” cards from the menu on the left hand side to see this bonus.

3. American Express Premier Rewards Gold Card (25,000 point bonus) — You’ll get a “Membership Rewards® bonus: 25K points, redeemable for select gift cards valued at $250, when you spend $2,000 in your first three months of Card membership.” Additionally, this card offers $0 annual fee for the first year, an online decision in as little as 60 seconds for some applicants, and the Premier Rewards Gold Card also includes exclusive access to Gold Card Destinations where you can enjoy “special travel packages and amenities at hotels worldwide, as well as select concerts, shows, sporting events, and more.” Apply online, compare with other American Express card deals, or review details of this offer here.

4. Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express ($100 Bonus) — In addition to a current 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases, this tempting American Express card deal offers a cash back bonus: “Earn $100 cash back after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases in the first 3 months of Cardmembership.” There’s no annual fee, and the cash back rewards structure is quite generous compared to many other leading cash back credit cards: “Get 3% cash back at supermarkets, 2% cash back at gas stations and department stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.” Apply online, compare with other American Express card deals, or review details of this offer here.

5. Delta Airlines’ Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card (30,000 Bonus Miles) — This is the best AmEx-branded airline rewards credit card deal out there, in Outlaw‘s view. There’s a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, and cardholders will earn “30,000 bonus miles toward Award Travel when you spend $500 on the Card in the first three months from account opening.” Additionally, this card offers Priority Boarding and 20% in-flight savings on Delta Airlines flights, and this card allows you to check your first bag free “for up to 9 people on your reservation – on every Delta flight.” Apply online, compare with other American Express card deals, or review details of this offer here.

6. Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (10,000 Bonus Miles) — This shiny gold card offers 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day, and the current promotion in our offers portal lets you “earn 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 in travel.” You can redeem your miles for airline tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals and more. The VentureOne Rewards card has no annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees. Plus, this promo offers you 0% Intro APR on purchases until May 2013. Apply online, compare with other Capital One card offers, or review details of this offer here.

7. Capital One Cash Rewards ($100 Bonus) — This credit card deal offers a “$100 Bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months,” plus 1% cash back on all purchases, and a “50% bonus on the cash back you earn every year.” No annual fee. Apply online, compare with other Capital One card offers, or review details of this offer here.

8. Citi Dividend Platinum Select Visa ($100 Bonus) — You’ll earn “$100 cash back after $500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening,” plus no annual fee and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers and purchases.

9. Blue Sky from American Express (7,500 Bonus Points) — This promotion offers 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases, no annual fee, and a tempting bonus: “7,500 bonus points when you spend $1,000 within 3 months – redeemable for a $100 statement credit.” Blue Sky is a great first airline rewards credit card for those who definitely want to accumulate air travel points, as opposed to cash back, yet don’t want to commit to any one airline. The card allows you to redeem your points “with any airline, any car rental, any hotel – anytime.” It also offers the Blue Savings Program, giving you “big deals on big brands, all the time.” Apply online for this deal here.

10. ING DIRECT Electric Orange ($50 Bonus) — This online checking account offers a $50.00 bonus, complimentary debit card, no monthly fees, no balance minimum requirements, and access to more than 35,000 fee-free ATMs within the Allpoint Network. ING DIRECT checking account customers can now also use Capital One ATMs without a fee.

11. Citibank Checking (Up to $100 Bonus) — This checking account offers free online bill payment with Citibank Online, “fee-free access to over 29,000 ATMs nationwide” and other perks. Apply online for this deal here; click through to the fourth (last) page to see their checking account offer.

12. Citi Platinum Select / AAdvantage Visa Signature Card (30,000 Bonus Miles) — “Earn 30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of cardmembership,” plus the first eligible checked bag is free, and you get Priority Boarding and 25% in-flight savings on eligible purchases. Apply online for this deal here; click through to the second page to load this American Airlines offer.

(Note: I’m no longer as closely involved with Outlaw, but I still play an advisory role there. Every month I post an updated list of recommended card deals and bank sign-up promotions. Also, these deals are limited time offers and may expire or change at any time – at time of publication on April 12th, however, every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these summaries.)

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, ING DIRECT and the other cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

